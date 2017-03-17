Min Xin Holdings Ltd (0222.HK)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Min Xin Holdings proposes rights issue of 137.8 million rights shares
Min Xin Holdings Ltd <0222.HK>: Company proposes to raise gross proceeds of not less than approximately HK$827 million .Proposes rights issue of 137.8 million rights shares at a price of HK$6 per rights share. Full Article
Min Xin Holdings issues profit warning
Min Xin Holdings Ltd <0222.HK> : Expected that profit attributable to shareholders for year ended 31 december 2016 . Decrease is due to recognition of one-off loss on dilution of co's shareholding in xiamen international bank .Expects profit attributable for year ended 31 december 2016 may record a decrease by about 45% to 50%. Full Article
Min Xin Holdings issues profit warning<0222.HK>
Min Xin Holdings Ltd <0222.HK>: Hold-profit warning <0222.HK> . Expected that the profit attributable to the shareholders for HY may record a decrease by approximately 45% to 50 percent . Expected result due to absence of one-off gain on dilution of equity interest in Xiamen international bank of hk$73 million recorded in the corresponding period in 2015 . Full Article
Min Xin entered capital contribution agreement with Xiamen International Bank<0222.HK>
Min Xin Holdings Ltd <0222.HK>: Company entered into the capital contribution agreement with XIB . The consideration of the capital contribution is RMB672 million .Co conditionally agreed to subscribe for 140 million Xiamen International Bank's (XIB) shares at issue price of RMB4.8 per XIB share. Full Article