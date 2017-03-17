Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Min Xin Holdings proposes rights issue of 137.8 million rights shares

Min Xin Holdings Ltd <0222.HK>: Company proposes to raise gross proceeds of not less than approximately HK$827 million .Proposes rights issue of 137.8 million rights shares at a price of HK$6 per rights share.

Min Xin Holdings issues profit warning

Min Xin Holdings Ltd <0222.HK> : Expected that profit attributable to shareholders for year ended 31 december 2016 . Decrease is due to recognition of one-off loss on dilution of co's shareholding in xiamen international bank .Expects profit attributable for year ended 31 december 2016 may record a decrease by about 45% to 50%.

Min Xin Holdings Ltd <0222.HK>: Hold-profit warning <0222.HK> . Expected that the profit attributable to the shareholders for HY may record a decrease by approximately 45% to 50 percent . Expected result due to absence of one-off gain on dilution of equity interest in Xiamen international bank of hk$73 million recorded in the corresponding period in 2015 .

Min Xin entered capital contribution agreement with Xiamen International Bank<0222.HK>

Min Xin Holdings Ltd <0222.HK>: Company entered into the capital contribution agreement with XIB . The consideration of the capital contribution is RMB672 million .Co conditionally agreed to subscribe for 140 million Xiamen International Bank's (XIB) shares at issue price of RMB4.8 per XIB share.