First Shanghai Investments Ltd (0227.HK)
0227.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.07HKD
1:23pm IST
Change (% chg)
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$1.07
Open
HK$1.07
Day's High
HK$1.08
Day's Low
HK$1.07
Volume
1,080,000
Avg. Vol
3,004,246
52-wk High
HK$1.48
52-wk Low
HK$1.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
First Shanghai Investments issues profit warning<0227.HK>
First Shanghai Investments Ltd <0227.HK>: Expected to record a loss attributable to shareholders of co for the six months ended 30th June 2016 . Expected loss is due to recognition of approximately hk$119 mln accounting loss on disposal of china assets (holdings) . Full Article
BRIEF-First Shanghai Investments says HY profit attributable HK$24.2 mln
* Hy profit attributable to shareholders of co hk$24.2 million versus loss of hk$96.8 million
