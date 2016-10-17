Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Minmetals Land Sept contracted sales is RMB 9 bln

Minmetals Land Ltd <0230.HK> :As at end of sept 2016 the company's contracted sales has exceeded its annual contracted sales target of rmb9.0 billion by 12.6%..

Minmetals Land says co acquires Yau Tong Land for HK$4.01 bln<0230.HK>

Minmetals Land Ltd <0230.HK>: Announcement - land acquisition <0230.HK> . Deal for a consideration of approximately HK$4.005 billion . Company through unit has, by way of open tender, acquired Yau Tong Land with a site area of approximately 113,300 square feet .

Minmetals Land says co, Onfem finance, Minmetals Land Investments entered into a facility agreement<0230.HK>

Minmetals Land Ltd <0230.HK>: Onfem finance, the company and Minmetals Land Investments entered into a facility agreement . Agreement for principal amount of hk$1.8 billion .

Minmetals Land enters into loan facility agreement<0230.HK>

Minmetals Land Ltd <0230.HK>: ONFEM Finance as borrower, company and Minmetals Land Investments entered into a facility agreement for 4-year term loan facility . Says term loan facility in the principal amount of HK$6 billion .

Minmetals Land says unit entered into framework agreement with JV partner,project co<0230.HK>

Minmetals Land Ltd <0230.HK>: Discloseable transaction and connected transaction -framework agreement involving (i) acquisition of equity interests of project company, (II) repayment of shareholder's loan and interests, (III) repayment of outstanding contract fees . Unit entered into the framework agreement with the JV partner and the project company . Deal for RMB89.4 million .