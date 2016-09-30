Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

AVIC Int'l Holdings HK announces termination of a JV agreement

AVIC International Holdings HK Ltd <0232.HK>: termination Of Joint Venture Agreement . Parties entered into a termination agreement to terminate JV agreement .Refers to announcement in relation to JV agreement entered into by Sino-Aviation Investments and Chengdu Aircraft.

AVIC International issues profit warning<0232.HK>

AVIC International Holding HK Ltd <0232.HK>: Profit warning <0232.HK> . Group expects to record a substantial loss for the six months ended 30 June 2016. . Says the loss was mainly resulted from the unsatisfactory performance of certain investments held by the group .

AVIC International Holding HK says AVIC and AVIC real estate management entered into framework agreement<0232.HK>

AVIC International Holding HK Ltd <0232.HK>: Says AVIC and AVIC real estate management entered into the framework agreement . Says the term of the framework agreement is three years . Agreement for engagement of AVIC real estate management to provide pre-handover real estate management services . Says AVIC and AVIC ted also entered into the framework agreement (tender agency services) . Tender agency services for the engagement of AVIC ted to provide tender agency services for construction projects of AVIC Group .

AVIC International Holding HK Ltd issues FY 2015 profit warning

AVIC International Holding HK Ltd:Expected result due to the unsatisfactory performance of certain investments held by the group.Notwithstanding profit achieved during first half of 2015, "group expects a huge retreat in second half of 2015".