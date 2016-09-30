Edition:
Avic International Holding (Hk) Ltd (0232.HK)

0232.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.54HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

HK$0.02 (+3.85%)
Prev Close
HK$0.52
Open
HK$0.53
Day's High
HK$0.55
Day's Low
HK$0.52
Volume
25,394,000
Avg. Vol
30,915,182
52-wk High
HK$0.82
52-wk Low
HK$0.35

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

AVIC Int'l Holdings HK announces termination of a JV agreement
Friday, 30 Sep 2016 

AVIC International Holdings HK Ltd <0232.HK>: termination Of Joint Venture Agreement . Parties entered into a termination agreement to terminate JV agreement .Refers to announcement in relation to JV agreement entered into by Sino-Aviation Investments and Chengdu Aircraft.  Full Article

AVIC International issues profit warning<0232.HK>
Wednesday, 17 Aug 2016 

AVIC International Holding HK Ltd <0232.HK>: Profit warning <0232.HK> . Group expects to record a substantial loss for the six months ended 30 June 2016. . Says the loss was mainly resulted from the unsatisfactory performance of certain investments held by the group .  Full Article

AVIC International Holding HK says AVIC and AVIC real estate management entered into framework agreement<0232.HK>
Tuesday, 31 May 2016 

AVIC International Holding HK Ltd <0232.HK>: Says AVIC and AVIC real estate management entered into the framework agreement . Says the term of the framework agreement is three years . Agreement for engagement of AVIC real estate management to provide pre-handover real estate management services . Says AVIC and AVIC ted also entered into the framework agreement (tender agency services) . Tender agency services for the engagement of AVIC ted to provide tender agency services for construction projects of AVIC Group .  Full Article

AVIC International Holding HK Ltd issues FY 2015 profit warning
Thursday, 10 Mar 2016 

AVIC International Holding HK Ltd:Expected result due to the unsatisfactory performance of certain investments held by the group.Notwithstanding profit achieved during first half of 2015, "group expects a huge retreat in second half of 2015".  Full Article

BRIEF-AVIC international Holding (HK) updates on business and asset reorganisation proposals

* Company (as purchaser) entered into acquisition agreement with AVIC HK (as seller) and AVIC International

