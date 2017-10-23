Safety Godown Co Ltd (0237.HK)
0237.HK on Hong Kong Stock
18.66HKD
23 Oct 2017
18.66HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.02 (-0.11%)
HK$-0.02 (-0.11%)
Prev Close
HK$18.68
HK$18.68
Open
HK$18.60
HK$18.60
Day's High
HK$18.66
HK$18.66
Day's Low
HK$18.60
HK$18.60
Volume
30,000
30,000
Avg. Vol
54,204
54,204
52-wk High
HK$20.60
HK$20.60
52-wk Low
HK$17.52
HK$17.52
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
BRIEF-Safety Godown enters sale and purchase agreement in respect of a disposal
* Company and Lin Tsz Fun entered into sale and purchase agreement in respect of disposal
No consensus analysis data available.