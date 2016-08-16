Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd <0241.HK>: Expects commissions paid by gwqnp to tmall entities under agreement during term of tmall services agreement will not exceed hk$9 million . Refers to announcement in relation to acquisition of a 100% equity interest in Guangzhou Wu Qian Nian Pharmaceutical chain .

Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd <0241.HK>: Voluntary announcement update in relation to the drug piats business . Notes decision of China FDA regarding amendment of good supply practice for pharmaceutical products . Says company does not expect to generate further revenue other than deferred revenue from operation of drug PIATS . Decision of China FDA regarding amendment will not have significant impact on co's business revenue as a whole .

Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd <0241.HK>: Discloseable transaction <0241.HK> . Alibaba Health Technology (Beijing) entered into the acquisition agreement . Alibaba Health Technology shall acquire 100% equity interest in Guangzhou Wu Qian Nian Pharmaceutical Chain . Deal for a consideration of RMB16.8 million .

Alibaba Health Information Technology says FY net loss RMB191.6 mln<0241.HK>

Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd <0241.HK>: Announcement of final results for the year ended March 31, 2016 <0241.HK> . Group recorded revenue of RMB56.6 million for year ended March 31, 2016, representing an increase of 90.3% . Says directors do not recommend the payment of a final dividend for the year ended March 31, 2016 . FY net loss attributable to owners of the parent amounted to RMB191.6 million, representing an increase of 135.9% .

Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd <0241.HK>: Renewal of continuing connected transactions <0241.HK> . Expected that fees payable by citic 21cn technology under the second renewed agreement will be not more than hk$9.2 million . Says Alibaba cloud continue to provide cloud computing services to the group for a term of one year . Second renewed cloud computing services agreement was entered into by unit and Alibaba cloud .