Shun Tak Holdings Ltd <0242.HK> : Stctsml entered into ticketing agreement with mpel to regulate sale of ferry tickets by stctsml to mce group . Term ticketing agreement will take effect from 7 october 2016 until 31 december 2018

Shun Tak Holdings Ltd <0242.HK>: Hold-2016 interim results announcement . HY unaudited loss attributable to owners of the company for the period was HK$53 million . Board has resolved not to declare an interim dividend in respect of the six months ended 30 June 2016 . HY revenue HK$1.87 billion versus HK$2.13 billion .It is expected that dividend income will remain constricted in the short to medium terms.

Shun Tak Holdings Ltd <0242.HK>: Hold-profit warning <0242.HK> . Expected decrease was mainly attributable to decline in revaluation of investment properties . Unaudited interim results of co and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2016 are expected to decrease significantly .

Shun Tak Holdings Ltd <0242.HK>: Project company entered into the main contract with cscec . CSCEC is appointed as the main contractor for the construction of the development . CCEM won the tender for the main contract . Deal for contract sum of RMB1.31 billion .

Shun Tak Holdings Ltd <0242.HK>: Hold-major transactions - Investment by the purchaser in Nova City and formation of joint venture <0242.HK> . Total investment of hk$3.23 billion comprising a share consideration of hk$1.85 billion . The company ,the share owner, unit of co and purchaser entered into the sale and purchase agreement . Says net proceeds to the group from the transactions will be approximately hk$3.0 billion . Co estimates the net potential gain before tax on the transactions to be approximately hk$1.3 billion to be recognised upon completion .

Shun Tak Holdings Ltd <0242.HK>: Vendor confirmed that it has accepted the tender at the consideration of sg$145 million . Stres received acceptance letter dated whereby vendor confirmed that it has accepted the tender at the consideration .

Shun Tak Holdings Ltd <0242.HK>: Hold-possible discloseable transaction tender for the property in Singapore . STRES submitted tender on to vendor to acquire property located in central Singapore for tender fee of SG$1 million . Says the consideration is to be satisfied by the internal resources of the group .

Shun Tak Holdings Ltd:Two officials in the southern Chinese territory of Macau are under investigation for taking bribes and abusing their power as authorities move to stamp out corruption in the world's largest gambling hub. Macau's Commission Against Corruption said in a online statement posted on Dec 14 that it had "uncovered bribe-taking by a customs inspector and another case of passive corruption and abuse of power by a Marine and Water Bureau chief." Macau's graft body said the customs inspector had accepted bribes to allow a gambler enter Macau with more cash than legally allowed, while the Marine and Water officer received advantages from a person in charge of a ferry services company. "According to the investigation results, the chief had also used his powers to help cover up the irregular practices of the ferry services company on many occasions, so the latter could be free from penalties even though its operations did not comply with the instructions and regulations set out by the Marine and Water Bureau." Macau has two main ferry operators, Turbo Jet owned by Shun Tak Holdings 0242.HK, and Cotai Water Jet owned by U.S. billionaire Sheldon Adelson's Sands China 1928.HK.