June 15 (Reuters) - China Minsheng Financial Holding Corp Ltd <0245.HK>::‍Entered into an MOU with vendor, China Smartpay and management purchasers on 14 June 2017​.Deal for a consideration of RMB278.8 million.‍MOU in relation to, amongst others, possible acquisition of 74.33% of UE Investment by co ​.

China Minsheng Financial Holding Corp Ltd <0245.HK>: Cn minsheng fin-interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . HY net profit HK$ 12.288 million versus loss of HK$ 8.7 million a year ago . HY turnover HK$58.8 million versus HK$139.0 million . In the second half of 2016, China is expected to support a steady development of the economy . Directors have resolved not to declare any interim dividend in respect of the six months ended 30 June 2016 .

China Minsheng Financial Holding Corp Ltd <0245.HK>: Cn minsheng fin-discloseable transaction in relation to investment in a fund <0245.HK> . The company has entered into the subscription agreement with pacm . company has agreed to subscribe for 58,200 participating shares at a total consideration of US$75 million .

China Minsheng Financial Holding Corp Ltd <0245.HK>: Cn minsheng fin-discloseable transaction: provision of bridge loan <0245.HK> . Lender has agreed to provide bridge loan in the amount of up to HK$250 million to the borrower .Unit, CM Wealth Holdings (as the lender) entered into the loan agreement with the borrower.

China Minsheng Financial Holding Corp Ltd <0245.HK>: Li huaizhen has been appointed as chairman . Says zhang sheng will resign as the chairman .

China Seven Star Holdings Ltd:China Seven Star Wealth Management Ltd, Hope Star Shipping Co and obligors entered into the intercreditor deed.Says pursuant to deal lender agreed to provide senior term loan in amount of up to hk$120 million to borrower.Pursuant to deed senior creditor shall have priority over junior creditor in any principal repayment, interest payment etc.

China Seven Star Holdings Ltd:Says liu tianlin has been appointed as the vice chairman of the board and the chief executive officer.Says zhang sheng has been appointed as the chairman of the board.Says ni xinguang has ceased to be the chairman of the board.Says chen fenfei has resigned as the chief executive officer of the company.