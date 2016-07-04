Lung Kee Bermuda Holdings Ltd (0255.HK)
0255.HK on Hong Kong Stock
3.71HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.01 (+0.27%)
Prev Close
HK$3.70
Open
HK$3.70
Day's High
HK$3.73
Day's Low
HK$3.70
Volume
76,000
Avg. Vol
416,898
52-wk High
HK$4.09
52-wk Low
HK$2.54
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Lung Kee Bermuda says unit entered into an agreement for the disposal of the land use right<0255.HK>
Lung Kee Bermuda Holdings Ltd <0255.HK>: Shanghai Lung Kee metal products entered into the agreement . Deal for consideration of RMB90 million . Shanghai Lung Kee Metal Products entered into the agreement for the disposal of the land use right . Full Article
