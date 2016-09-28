Citychamp Watch & Jewellery Group Ltd <0256.HK> : Union united (a wholly-owned subsidiary of company) entered into jv agreement with jv partners . Maximum capital commitment of jv partners and union united will be at an aggregate investment amount of hk$900 . Capital commitment of hk$270 million payable by union united will be funded by internal resources of group .Intention of jv parties to operate jv company to engage in potential overseas equity investment.

Citychamp Watch & Jewellery Group Ltd <0256.HK>: Press release - Citychamp-announcement of unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <0256.HK> . HY revenue HK$1.41 billion versus HK$1.72 billion . Says HY profit for the period HK$135.2 million versus HK$226.5 million . Directors do not recommend the payment of an interim dividend for the period ended 30 June 2016 . "it is expected that the e-Commerce will be able to maintain a high growth rate in the forthcoming year" . Economic growth of mainland China is expected to slow down . outlook of group is constrained by declining economic growth, political scenario in US, Europe as well as Asia . Remain positive and hold an optimistic long-term view about the future of the group .