China Everbright International Ltd <0257.HK>: Announcement of interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . HY profit attributable to equity holders of the company increased by 21% to HK$1.21 billion . HY revenue increased by 44% to HK$5.42 billion . Interim dividend increased by 15% to HK7.5 cents per share .

China Everbright International Ltd <0257.HK>: Proposed spin-off and separate listing of the greentech business on the main board of the stock exchange of Hong Kong limited . Cegl applied for listing of, and permission to deal in, the cegl shares on the main board of the stock exchange . Intended that upon completion of proposed spin-off, co will have an interest of not less than 50% in China Everbright greentech ltd .