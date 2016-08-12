Edition:
India

Tomson Group Ltd (0258.HK)

0258.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.63HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.07 (-1.89%)
Prev Close
HK$3.70
Open
HK$3.65
Day's High
HK$3.68
Day's Low
HK$3.61
Volume
381,447
Avg. Vol
609,461
52-wk High
HK$4.26
52-wk Low
HK$2.43

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Tomson Group issues positive profit alert<0258.HK>
Friday, 12 Aug 2016 

Tomson Group Ltd <0258.HK>: Positive profit alert <0258.HK> . Expected to record an increase of about 25% in its consolidated profit after tax for June 30, 2016 . Expected result due to increase in proceeds from sale of groups properties in the mainland and Macau special administerative region .  Full Article

Tomson Group Ltd issues Fy 2015 positive profit alert
Thursday, 10 Mar 2016 

Tomson Group Ltd:Expected to record increase of about 5 times in profit after tax for FY 2015.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Tomson Group Ltd News

BRIEF-Tomson Group says HY profit attributable to owners of co HK$483.5 mln

* HY profit attributable to owners of co HK$483.5 million versus HK$219.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

» More 0258.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
» More Financials