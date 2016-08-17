Kingdee International Software Group Co Ltd <0268.HK>: Intl-announcement of the results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <0268.HK> . Says HY revenue increased by approximately 20.5% over the same period in 2015 to approximately RMB913.2 million . Board did not recommend the payment of an interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . HY profit attributable to owners of the co increased by approximately 47.2% over the same period in 2015 to approximately RMB134.8 million .

Kingdee International Software Group Co Ltd <0268.HK>: Intl-connected transactions in relation to termination of contractual arrangements in respect of Qianhai Baidi and Kingdee Cloudhub and disposal of the entire equity interest in Shanghai Kingdee Medical <0268.HK> . On 28 July 2016, Kingdee China, Zou Jin, Baijin Investment and Qianhai Baidi entered into Qianhai Baidi agreement . Kingdee China, Hongjin Investment, Baijin Investment and Kingdee Cloudhub entered into Kingdee Cloudhub agreement . Dqianhai baidi deal for RMB55.6 million . On 28 July, Kingdee China, Hongjin Investment, Baijin Investment and Kingdee Cloudhub entered into Kingdee Cloudhub agreement . In consideration of Kingdee China agreeing to enter into Kingdee cloudhub agreement, total consideration of RMB43.3 million . There will be no material impact on consolidated balance sheet of group as a result of the transactions . Estimated that group would record net gain of approximately RMB139 million (before taxation) from transactions .