Guangdong Investment Ltd <0270.HK>: Interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <0270.HK> . Says the board declares an interim dividend of hk 12.0 cents per ordinary share . HY consolidated profit attributable to owners of the company amounted to hk$2.28 billion, an increase of 2.4% . Says HY revenue hk$5.32 billion, up 13.5 percent . Says in the second half of 2016, it is expected that global economic recovery will be muted facing a number of uncertainties . Says group will closely monitor the macroeconomic performance and capital market trends and practice prudent risk management . Says in the second half of 2016, the economic growth in China is expected to remain stable amid structural transitions .