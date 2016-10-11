Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Shui On Land posts September contracted property sales of RMB1.72 bln

Shui On Land Ltd <0272.HK> :In September 2016, contracted property sales amounted to rmb1.72 billion.

Shui On Land, New York City Time, and Shui On Development enters purchase agreement

Shui On Land Ltd <0272.HK> : Estimated net proceeds of notes issue, after deduction of fees, commissions and expenses, will amount to approximately us$246 million . New york city time, company and Shui On Development entered into a purchase agreement .Deal in connection with issue by Shui On Development of aggregate principal amount of us$250 million 4.375% senior notes due 2019.

Shui On Land unit to conduct an international offering of notes

Shui On Land Ltd <0272.HK>: Unit proposes to conduct an international offering of notes to institutional investors in asia and europe .Intends to use net proceeds from notes to repay existing debt.

Shui On Land says August contracted property sales amounted to RMB1.65 billion<0272.HK>

Shui On Land Ltd <0272.HK>: Announcement - property sales update for the month ended 31 August 2016 <0272.HK> . In August 2016, contracted property sales amounted to RMB1.65 billion .

Shui On Land says Profit attributable to shareholders was RMB768 million in 1h 2016<0272.HK>

Shui On Land Ltd <0272.HK>: Announcement of 2016 interim results <0272.HK> . Profit attributable to shareholders was RMB768 million in 1h 2016 . Global economic growth came under renewed downward pressure in the first half of 2016 following a brexit referendum . Says turnover in 1h 2016 was RMB1.68 billion, compared to RMB2.03 billion in 1h 2015 . Early signs that the momentum of housing price growth is peaking" . Says subsequent to the end of the interim period, the board has declared the payment of hk$0.011 per share .

Shui On Land Ltd issues profit alert<0272.HK>

Shui On Land Ltd <0272.HK>: Announcement - 2016 interim results profit alert <0272.HK> . Expected that profit attributable to shareholders of the company for the six months ended 30 June 2016 is likely to decline significantly . Expected result due to decrease in fair value gain of investment properties by approximately 80% as compared with corresponding period in 2015 .

Shui On Land says June contracted property sales amounted to RMB3.27 bln<0272.HK>

Shui On Land Ltd <0272.HK>: In June 2016, contracted property sales amounted to RMB3.27 billion .

Shui On Land posts May contracted property sales of RMB4.85 billion<0272.HK>

Shui On Land Ltd <0272.HK>: In May 2016, contracted property sales amounted to RMB4.85 billion .