Freeman Fintech ‍updates on unit's listing on the NASDAQ

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Freeman Fintech Corporation Ltd <0279.HK>::‍Update on a non-wholly-owned subsidiary Wins Finance Holdings Inc.​.‍wins Finance announces it received letter from NASDAQ stating determination to delist was withdrawn​.

Freeman Fintech Corporation records net realised gain for HY of about HK$120 mln

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Freeman Fintech Corporation Ltd <0279.HK>:Records net realised gain & net unrealised loss of investments for HY of about HK$120 million and HK$10 million respectively​.

Spectacular Bid acquires about 67 pct of Wins Finance's outstanding shares

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Wins Finance Holdings ::Spectacular Bid Limited has acquired approximately 67% of company's outstanding shares from Appelo Ltd and Wits Global Ltd.

Freeman Fintech posts positive profit alert

Freeman Fintech Corporation Ltd <0279.HK> : group expected to record net profit of about hk$75 million for unaudited interim results of group for six months ended 30 september 2016 .Expected result due to net realised loss and a net unrealised gain of investments at fair value.

Freeman Fintech updates on petition against certain directors

Freeman Fintech Corporation Ltd <0279.HK> : Petition issued by Securities & Futures Commission against respondents Lo Kan Sun, Hui Quincy Kwong Hei, Au Shuk Yee, Sue & Agustin V. Que . Update on information regarding certain directors of company .Petition alleges inappropriate conduct by respondent at time of acquisition and disposal of interests in Liu's Holdings.

Freeman Financial enters into sale and purchase agreement<0279.HK>

Freeman Financial Corp Ltd <0279.HK>: Freeman Fin-Major transaction - disposal of the entire issued share capital in smart jump corporation <0279.hk> . Sale share at a total consideration of HK$1.30 billion . Freeman Financial Investment Corporation and the purchaser entered into the sale and purchase agreement . Says the estimated gain from the disposal amounts to approximately hk$443.3 million .

Freeman Financial Corp announces lapse of major transaction with Smart Jump Corporation<0279.HK>

Freeman Financial Corp Ltd <0279.HK>: Lapse of major transaction - disposal of the entire issued share capital in smart jump corporation <0279.HK> . Parties to the sale and purchase agreement agreed to terminate the sale and purchase agreement .

Freeman Financial Corp appoints Zhang Yongdong as Chairman<0279.HK>

Freeman Financial Corp Ltd <0279.HK>: Zhang Yongdong has been appointed as a non-executive director and Chairman of the board .

Freeman Financial Corp Ltd updates on disposal of shares in Smart Jump Corp

Freeman Financial Corp Ltd:Major transaction - disposal of the entire issued share capital in smart jump corporation.Deal for hk$1.80 billion.Says unit entered into the sale and purchase agreement.Says estimated gain from the disposal amounts to approximately hk$882.6 million.Ffic has guaranteed that average audited net profits of smart jump group per financial year shall be not less than hk$300 million.