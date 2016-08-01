Rivera Holdings Ltd <0281.HK>: Hold)-positive profit alert <0281.HK> . Expected to record substantial increase of about 30% in consol profit after tax for HY ended June 30 . Expected result due to increase in dividend income generated from long term securities investment . Source (http://bit.ly/2abi7kx) ((For more news, please click here [0281.HK])) ((Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)).

Rivera (Holdings) Ltd:Expected to record decrease of about 10 percent in its consolidated profit after tax for the year ended 31 December 2015.Result due to an unrealised loss on change in fair value of the group's securities investments held for trading.