Edition:
India

BYD Electronic International Co Ltd (0285.HK)

0285.HK on Hong Kong Stock

24.05HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.10 (+0.42%)
Prev Close
HK$23.95
Open
HK$24.45
Day's High
HK$25.10
Day's Low
HK$23.80
Volume
10,009,739
Avg. Vol
11,276,125
52-wk High
HK$26.45
52-wk Low
HK$5.56

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

BYD Electronic says co entered into the Assets Sale Agreement with BYD<002594.SZ><0285.HK><1211.HK>
Wednesday, 22 Jun 2016 

BYD Electronic International Co Ltd <0285.HK>: Company entered into the assets sale agreement and the assets purchase agreement with BYD . Aggregate original acquisition cost of the said assets paid by the group was approximately RMB210 million .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

BYD Electronic International Co Ltd News

» More 0285.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials