Common Splendor International Health Industry Group Ltd (0286.HK)

0286.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.66HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.04 (-5.71%)
Prev Close
HK$0.70
Open
HK$0.70
Day's High
HK$0.70
Day's Low
HK$0.66
Volume
4,214,000
Avg. Vol
5,682,680
52-wk High
HK$0.75
52-wk Low
HK$0.55

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Common Splendor International Health Industry Group's unit bids for land use rights of land parcel
Friday, 30 Sep 2016 

Common Splendor International Health Industry Group Ltd <0286.HK> : Total consideration for a deal rmb47.2 million .Unit made a successful bid for land use rights of land parcel.  Full Article

Common Splendor International Health Industry Group Ltd News

BRIEF-Common Splendor International Health Industry Group expects to record dip in HY profit

Aug 10 Common Splendor International Health Industry Group Ltd:

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
