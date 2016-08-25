Edition:
WH Group Ltd (0288.HK)

0288.HK on Hong Kong Stock

7.68HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.13 (-1.66%)
Prev Close
HK$7.81
Open
HK$7.80
Day's High
HK$7.80
Day's Low
HK$7.62
Volume
25,245,281
Avg. Vol
39,834,037
52-wk High
HK$8.65
52-wk Low
HK$5.66

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

WH Group says vendors enter placing agreement with Morgan Stanley & Co.<0288.HK>
Thursday, 25 Aug 2016 

WH Group Ltd <0288.HK>: On 24 August 2016 the vendors entered into the placing agreement with Morgan Stanley & co. international . Deal for aggregate consideration of HK$2.278 billion . CDH Shine II has entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Heroic Zone for consideration of HK$1.737 billion .  Full Article

WH Group Ltd News

Fitch Affirms WH Group at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, October 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed China-based pork processor WH Group Limited's (WH Group) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and its senior unsecured rating at 'BBB+'. The Outlook for the IDR is Stable. WH Group's ratings are supported by the company's leading market position in both China and the U.S., stable and growing demand for pork and pork products, as well as the geographical diversifi

Earnings vs. Estimates

