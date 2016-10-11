Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China Resources Beer Holdings Co Ltd <0291.HK>: announces completion of acquisition of 49% of total issued share capital of china resources snow breweries ."immediately after completion, china resources snow breweries became a wholly-owned subsidiary of company".

China Resources Beer Holdings Co Ltd <0291.HK> : Says it aims to close the acquisition deal of the remaining Snow JV's stake from SABMiller in October - CFO Further company coverage: [0291.HK] (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom) ((twinnie.siu@thomsonreuters.com; 852-2841 5763; Reuters Messaging: twinnie.siu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)).

China Resources Beer Holdings Co Ltd <0291.HK>: Says board has resolved not to declare an interim dividend . HY unaudited turnover of RMB15.21 billion representing a decrease of 1.8% . HY unaudited attributable profit of the group's continuing operations RMB605 million an increase of 45.1% . "We expect a slower growth in sales volume " . "Given the potential opportunity for further industry consolidation, we are confident in our future development" .

Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa : It remains our objective to close transaction in 2016. . Anheuser-Busch InBev welcomes clearance in China . All pre-conditions to proposed combination have now been satisfied .Divestment, which was previously announced between AB InBev and China Resources Beer, is conditional on successful closing of deal with SABMiller.

China Resources Beer Holdings Co Ltd <0291.HK>: Sales volume of beer business for three months ended 30 june 2016 was 3.5 mln kiloliters vs 3.6 mln kiloliters . Qtrly turnover for beer business rmb8.36 bln vs rmb8.77 bln . Qtrly ebitda rmb1.48 bln vs rmb1.38 bln .

China Resources Beer Holdings Co Ltd <0291.HK>: Lai Ni Hium, Frank re-designated from an executive director to a non- executive director, resigned as chief financial officer . Lai Po Sing, Tomakin has been appointed as an executive director, chief financial officer and the company secretary of the company .

China Resources Enterprise Ltd:Hong Jie has tendered his resignation as executive director and chief executive officer of the company.Says Hou Xiaohai has been appointed as executive director and chief executive officer.