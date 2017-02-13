Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hong Kong's SFC seeks court orders against former chairman of Kong Sun and China Sandi

Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission :Says seeks court orders against former chairman of Kong Sun Holdings Limited and China Sandi Holdings Limited.

Kong Sun Holdings says unit enters into acquisition agreement<0295.HK>

Kong Sun Holdings Ltd <0295.HK>: Hold-discloseable transaction in relation to the acquisition of the tieshan project company <0295.HK> . Aggregate consideration for the acquisition is RMB238.7 million . Entered into the acquisition agreement with yingli power investment, the tieshan project company and the epc contractor . Purchaser, unit of co, agreed to acquire, and yingli power investment agreed to sell, the entire equity interests in the tieshan project co . Says purchaser agreed to assume the assumed tieshan project company epc liabilities .

Kong Sun says units entered into acquisition agreements<0295.HK>

Kong Sun Holdings Ltd <0295.HK>: Hold-discloseable transactions in relation to the acquisitions of two project companies with a total of 60 mw capacity <0295.HK> . Tianhua New Energy as the purchaser entered into the jingyang acquisition agreement with shaanxi jingyang . Tianhao New Energy as the purchaser entered into the wanhe shun acquisition agreement with lo as the vendor .Deals total consideration of RMB264 million.

Kong Sun Holdings says power plant expected to generate 91.5 gigawatt hour of clean electricity<0295.HK>

Kong Sun Holdings Ltd <0295.HK>: Power plant is expected to generate a total of 91.5 gigawatt hour (gwh) of clean electricity .

Kong Sun Holdings enters into framework co-operation agreement<0295.HK>

Kong Sun Holdings Ltd <0295.HK>: Hold-voluntary announcement - entering into a framework co-operation agreement by a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company in relation to a hydro-electric power project <0295.HK> . Maximum total registered capital of the jv company in relation to the first phase will not be more than RMB300 million . Unit Kong Sun yongtai investment holdings co entered into a framework co-operation agreement with tarim river basin management bureau . Joint venture company will be established for the purpose of first phase of the project . Agreement in relation to the initial phases of a hydro-electric power project in Dashixia, Xinjiang Province of the Prc .

Kong Sun Holdings Ltd issues FY 2015 profit warning

Kong Sun Holdings Ltd:Expected to record net loss for the year ended 31 December 2015.Expects increase in operating profit for the year ended 31 December 2015 mainly attributable to the increase in sales of electricity.Expected to record an increase of not less than 200% in turnover as compared to approximately RMB524.3 million for the year ended 31 December 2014.