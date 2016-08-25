Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sinofert Holdings Ltd <0297.HK>: Says board did not recommend the declaration of interim dividend for the six months ended . HY loss attributable to owners of the company RMB432 million versus profit RMB342 million . Says HY revenue RMB8.91 billion, down by 46.66% year on year .

Sinofert Holdings Ltd <0297.HK>: Discloseable transaction - disposal of 25% equity interest in three circles-sinochem-mosaic <0297.HK> . Deal for for a preliminary consideration of RMB90.1 million . Sinochem fertilizer and yuntianhua entered into the equity transfer contract .

Sinofert Holdings Ltd <0297.HK>: Announcement - profit warning <0297.HK> . Says group is expected to record a loss for its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 .Says expected loss for the period is mainly attributable to the decline in the price of agricultural products.

Sinofert Holdings Ltd <0297.HK>: Announcement - proposed disposal of 25% equity interest in Three Circles-Sinochem-Mosaic <0297.HK> . Unit proposes to sell its 25% equity interest in Yunnan Three Circles-Sinochem-Mosaic Fertilizers .

Sinofert Holdings Ltd:Expected there will be a decrease of no more than 25% in net profit attributable to owners of the company for the year ended 31 December 2015.Expected change mainly attributable to the impact of China's resumption of levy of value-added tax on fertilizers in the second half of 2015.