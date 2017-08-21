Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

New Sports posts HY profit attributable of HK$208.3 mln

Aug 21 (Reuters) - New Sports Group Ltd <0299.HK>:HY profit for the period attributable HK$208.3 million versus loss of HK$186.3 million .HY revenue HK$27.5 million versus HK$65.8 million.

New Sports Group says may not proceed with potential acquisition under MOU

New Sports Group Ltd <0299.HK> : Noted that wuxi xinyou and its shareholders had entered into an agreement relating to sale of equity interests in to another purchaser .Company will not proceed with potential acquisition under MOU.

New Sports Group enters memorandum of understanding<0299.HK>

New Sports Group Ltd <0299.HK>: Memorandum of understanding in relation to a potential transaction <0299.HK> . Under mou, proposed that purchaser will buy from the seller at a consideration in the range of hk$900 million to hk$1.1 billion . Unit New Sports Investment Holding Limited, Yue Jin International Limited and Zhang Zhenchun entered into a non-legally binding mou .

New Sports Group updates on potential acquisition<0299.HK>

New Sports Group Ltd <0299.HK>: Payment by the group in connection with the potential acquisition under mou dated 17 November 2015, past discloseable transaction in relation to certain loans and resumption in trading <0299.HK> . The company will not proceed with the potential acquisition under the mou . Says board has taken immediate action to seek legal advice . Noted Wuxi xinyou and its shareholders had entered into deal relating to sale of equity interests in Wuxi xinyou to another purchaser .

New Sports Group says trading has been halted<0299.HK>

New Sports Group Ltd <0299.HK>: Trading has been halted pending announcement containing inside information relating to memorandum of understanding dated 17 November 2015 .

New Sports Group updates on profit warning<0299.HK>

New Sports Group Ltd <0299.HK>: Profit warning <0299.HK> . Is of the opinion that an additional impairment provision of approximately hk$176.5 million will be made in the financial report of group for HY . Impairment provision is likely to have a further impact on the loss of the group for HY . Says the possible impairment loss has no effect on the cash flow for the group's operation .

New Sports expects to record a net loss for HY ended 30 June 2016<0299.HK>

New Sports Group Ltd <0299.HK>: For six months ended 30 June 2016 group expected to record a net loss of approximately HK$77.6 mlnfor the reporting period . Says expected result due to the expected drop of revenue of the group from HK$284.3 million to HK$63.2 million .

New Sports says group expects to record net loss of HK$77.6 mln for HY<0299.HK>

New Sports Group says Tang Yau Sing resigns as CFO<0299.HK>

New Sports Group Ltd <0299.HK>: Says tang yau sing has tendered his resignation as the chief financial officer . Says wong yu king has been appointed as the chief financial officer .

New Sports (SinoCom Software Group Ltd) says entered into second deed of amendment with placing agent

New Sports Group Ltd (SinoCom Software Group Ltd):Says entered into a second deed of amendment with the placing agent.Says company and the placing agent agreed to remove all features relating to the stock options contained in the placing agreement.