Vtech updates on CMA's investigation into acquisition of Leapfrog Enterprises

Vtech Holdings Ltd <0303.HK> : Refers to announcement in relation to the United Kingdom Competition & Markets Authority investigation into acquisition of Leapfrog Enterprises, Inc. .CMA has provisionally found that the acquisition will not lead to competition concerns.

UK's Competition and Markets Authority(CMA):VTech-Leapfrog merger could hurt competition.

UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA): VTech could face an in-depth merger investigation over competition concerns arising from its completed merger with LeapFrog .VTech now has until August 25 to offer proposals to resolve CMA's competition concerns.

UK's CMA :Considering if vtech-leapfrog deal has resulted in a substantial lessening of competition within any market or markets in uk for goods or services.

VTech Holdings says FY net profit decreased by 8.4 pct to US$181.4 mln<0303.HK>

VTech Holdings Ltd <0303.HK>: FY profit attributable to shareholders of the company decreased by 8.4% to us$181.4 million . FY group revenue decreased by 1.2% to US$1,856.5 million . Says final dividend of US25.0 cents per ordinary share . Management expects the group's revenue to be higher in the financial year 2017. ."Profitability will be impacted by integration of leapfrog, which will make a negative contribution during financial year 2017" . In the financial year 2017, the group will incur capital expenditure of US$44.1 million for ongoing business operations .

VTech Holdings Ltd:U.S. states said they will investigate a massive breach at digital toy maker VTech Holdings Ltd as security experts warned that hackers are likely to target similar companies that handle customer data - RTRS.Attorneys general in the U.S. states of Connecticut and Illinois said on Monday that they would probe the breaches, though their representatives declined comment on the focus of their inquiries - RTRS.The Hong Kong-based toymaker disclosed the attack on Friday, saying information about nearly 5 million adults and children had been stolen in an attack on a portal used to download games to its computer tablets - RTRS.Hong Kong Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data Stephen Wong said his office had initiated a "compliance check" on VTech to see if the company had followed data privacy principles - RTRS.Technology news site Motherboard reported on Friday that the data belonging to some 4.8 million adults and more than 200,000 children. VTech did not break out the number of children affected - RTRS.Motherboard reported on Monday that the hackers also stole photos and chat logs from VTech's Kid Connect service, which allows adults to use their smartphones to chat with kids using VTech tablet - RTRS.VTech did not respond to requests for comment on the state probes or the Motherboard reports, which Reuters could not independently verify. Hong Kong's Cyber Security and Technology Crime Bureau said it did not receive any report from VTech - RTRS.

VTech Holdings Ltd:Shares of electronic toy maker VTech Holdings Ltd were suspended from trade on Monday after customer data was stolen in a cyber attack, sparking concern over the loss of information relating to children - RTRS.The hacked data included information about customers who access a portal for downloading children's games, books and other educational content, Hong Kong-based Vtech said - RTRS.The news site Motherboard reported that data belonging to some 4.8 million parents and more than 200,000 children was taken. It said that included names, email addresses, passwords and home addresses of parents; as well as first names, genders and birthdays of children - RTRS.