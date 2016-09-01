Kwoon Chung Bus Holdings Ltd (0306.HK)
0306.HK on Hong Kong Stock
4.53HKD
23 Oct 2017
4.53HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.01 (-0.22%)
HK$-0.01 (-0.22%)
Prev Close
HK$4.54
HK$4.54
Open
HK$4.55
HK$4.55
Day's High
HK$4.55
HK$4.55
Day's Low
HK$4.50
HK$4.50
Volume
88,000
88,000
Avg. Vol
184,778
184,778
52-wk High
HK$4.95
HK$4.95
52-wk Low
HK$3.86
HK$3.86
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Kwoon Chung Bus Holdings says unit enters sp agreement<0306.HK>
Kwoon Chung Bus Holdings Ltd <0306.HK>: Discloseable transaction acquisition of the entire issued share capital in ATCL, GDSGG and AMSRL engaging in non-franchised bus business <0306.HK> . KCBI, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, entered into the sp agreement with the vendor . KCBI has agreed to acquire the entire issued share capital in ATCL, GDSGG and AMSRL . KCBI agreed to acquire the entire issued share capital in ATCL, GDSGG and AMSRL for an initial total consideration of hk$195 million . Full Article