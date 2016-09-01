Kwoon Chung Bus Holdings Ltd <0306.HK>: Discloseable transaction acquisition of the entire issued share capital in ATCL, GDSGG and AMSRL engaging in non-franchised bus business <0306.HK> . KCBI, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, entered into the sp agreement with the vendor . KCBI has agreed to acquire the entire issued share capital in ATCL, GDSGG and AMSRL . KCBI agreed to acquire the entire issued share capital in ATCL, GDSGG and AMSRL for an initial total consideration of hk$195 million .