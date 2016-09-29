Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China travel international updates on provision of entrustment loans

China Travel International Investment Hong Kong Ltd <0308.HK> : ICBC and overseas chinese town entered into first entrustment loan agreement . ICBC agreed to release an entrustment loan with a maximum amount of rmb150 million to overseas chinese town .Splendid China, ICBC and overseas chinese town, entered into second entrustment loan agreement.

China Travel International Investment Hong Kong Ltd says HY net profit HK$270 mln vs HK$937.5 mln<0308.HK>

China Travel International Investment Hong Kong Ltd <0308.HK>: Interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <0308.HK> . HY net profit hk$ 270.043 million versus hk$937.5 million a year ago . Says HY consolidated revenue hk$1.82 billion versus hk$2.09 billion . Says the board recommends the payment of an interim dividend of hk2 cents per ordinary share . Company is fully confident in the prospects of future development " . Says "the economic situation at home and abroad is hardly optimistic" .

China Travel International issues profit warning<0308.HK>

China Travel International Investment Hong Kong Ltd <0308.HK>: For HY 2016 consolidated net profit expected to record decrease of about 69% . Expected result due to the continuing depreciation of the renminbi against the Hong Kong dollar .

CHINA TRAVEL HK updates on strategic reorganization<0308.HK>

China Travel International Investment Hong Kong Ltd <0308.HK>: Inside information-further announcement in relation to strategic reorganization matter concerning controlling shareholder <0308.HK> . China travel international investment hong kong ltd <0308.HK> -company received from hkcts group a notice that sasac has approved reorganization between HKCTS group and CITS group . CITS group will no longer be an enterprise under the supervision of sasac . Reorganisation at time does not involve any material asset restructuring of co nor any issue of securities of co . Says reorganisation does not have any material impact on the normal operation of the company .

China Travel Intnl Investment enters into agreement with Dali People'S Government<0308.HK>

China Travel International Investment Hong Kong Ltd <0308.HK>: on 15 June 2016, co entered into strategic framework agreement with Dali People'S Government . Agreement to jointly develop the tourism resources in Dali .

China Travel International Investment Hong Kong says unit entered into facility agreement with a bank<0308.HK>

China Travel International Investment Hong Kong Ltd <0308.HK>: Revolving loan of hk$300 million . Says unit entered into facility agreement with a bank for a committed revolving loan .

China Travel International Investment says management change

China Travel International Investment Hong Kong Ltd:Says xu muhan has been appointed as the chairman.Jiang yan has resigned from the positions of the chairman and executive director.Qu, Simon Tao, currently executive deputy general manager, has been appointed as executive director.