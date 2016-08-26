SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Ltd <0315.HK>: FY total revenue declined by 2% to hk$18.36 billion . Proposed final dividend of hk$0.33 per share . FY net profit of hk$797.2 million versus hk$935.4 million .

SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Ltd <0315.HK>: Says Anna Yip is appointed as executive director, chief executive officer . Chau Kam-Kun, Stephen Will Cease to act as interim chief executive officer, with effect from 16 June 20 .