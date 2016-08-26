Smartone Telecommunications Holdings Ltd (0315.HK)
0315.HK on Hong Kong Stock
9.66HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.06 (+0.62%)
Prev Close
HK$9.60
Open
HK$9.63
Day's High
HK$9.66
Day's Low
HK$9.58
Volume
1,485,500
Avg. Vol
1,590,748
52-wk High
HK$12.28
52-wk Low
HK$9.18
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
SmarTone Telecommunications says FY net profit of hk$797.2 mln vs hk$935.4 mln<0315.HK>
SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Ltd <0315.HK>: FY total revenue declined by 2% to hk$18.36 billion . Proposed final dividend of hk$0.33 per share . FY net profit of hk$797.2 million versus hk$935.4 million . Full Article
SmarTone Telecommunications says Anna Yip appointed CEO of co<0315.HK>
SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Ltd <0315.HK>: Says Anna Yip is appointed as executive director, chief executive officer . Chau Kam-Kun, Stephen Will Cease to act as interim chief executive officer, with effect from 16 June 20 . Full Article
BRIEF-Smartone Telecommunications Holdings posts FY profit attributable to equity holders of $672.1 mln
* FY profit attributable to equity holders of co $672.1 million versus $797.2 million