Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Orient Overseas International HY profit attributable $53.6 mln

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Orient Overseas International Ltd <0316.HK>:HY profit attributable $53.6 million versus loss attributable $56.7 million.HY revenue $2.90 billion versus $2.56 bln‍​.Board of directors declares payment of interim dividend of US 2.14 cents per ordinary share for 2017."We note slowdown in supply side growth​"."‍Orders of newbuildings have been notably absent this year so far​".

Orient Overseas International says HY net loss $56.7 million<0316.HK>

Orient Overseas International Ltd <0316.HK>: HY revenue $2.56 billion versus $3.04 billion . HY net loss $56.7 million versus profit of $238.6 million . Says board of directors does not recommend the payment of an interim dividend for 2016 . Second half of 2016 will be challenging and difficult . Industry continues to face a supply and demand imbalance . Orderbook as a percentage of existing fleet is anticipated to drop to 6.7% and 5.5% respectively in 2017 and 2018 . Expect continued challenges given the global landscape .

Orient Overseas International announces operational update for Q2<0316.HK>

Orient Overseas International Ltd <0316.HK>: Unaudited quarterly operational update for the second quarter ended 30th June 2016 . Says for the second quarter of 2016 (ended 30th June 2016), total volumes were 6.6% up from the same period last year . For the first six months of 2016, overall load factor was 0.7% higher than the same period in 2015 . For the second quarter of 2016, total revenues decreased by 16.6% to us dollars 1.14 bln . Q2 overall load factor was 2.9% higher than the same period in 2015 .