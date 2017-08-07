Orient Overseas International Ltd (0316.HK)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Orient Overseas International HY profit attributable $53.6 mln
Aug 7 (Reuters) - Orient Overseas International Ltd <0316.HK>:HY profit attributable $53.6 million versus loss attributable $56.7 million.HY revenue $2.90 billion versus $2.56 bln.Board of directors declares payment of interim dividend of US 2.14 cents per ordinary share for 2017."We note slowdown in supply side growth"."Orders of newbuildings have been notably absent this year so far". Full Article
Orient Overseas International says HY net loss $56.7 million<0316.HK>
Orient Overseas International Ltd <0316.HK>: HY revenue $2.56 billion versus $3.04 billion . HY net loss $56.7 million versus profit of $238.6 million . Says board of directors does not recommend the payment of an interim dividend for 2016 . Second half of 2016 will be challenging and difficult . Industry continues to face a supply and demand imbalance . Orderbook as a percentage of existing fleet is anticipated to drop to 6.7% and 5.5% respectively in 2017 and 2018 . Expect continued challenges given the global landscape . Full Article
Orient Overseas International announces operational update for Q2<0316.HK>
Orient Overseas International Ltd <0316.HK>: Unaudited quarterly operational update for the second quarter ended 30th June 2016 . Says for the second quarter of 2016 (ended 30th June 2016), total volumes were 6.6% up from the same period last year . For the first six months of 2016, overall load factor was 0.7% higher than the same period in 2015 . For the second quarter of 2016, total revenues decreased by 16.6% to us dollars 1.14 bln . Q2 overall load factor was 2.9% higher than the same period in 2015 . Full Article
UPDATE 1-Hapag-Lloyd sees dividend on the horizon as shipping markets improve
* More consolidation underway in world market (Adds details from analysts call and interview)