Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

CSSC Offshore & Marine Engineering Group Co says HY operating income RMB11.36 bln, up 5.09pct<600685.SS>

CSSC Offshore & Marine Engineering Group Co Ltd <600685.SS>: Comec-summary of the interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <0317.HK> . HY net profit RMB 37.1 million versus loss of RMB 525 million . Says HY operating income RMB 11.36 billion, up 5.09pct . "would not distribute the interim dividends for 6-month period ended 30 June 2016" .

CSSC Offshore & Marine Engineering returns to profit in H1

CSSC Offshore & Marine Engineering Group Co Ltd <600685.SS> :Says it returns to profit of 37.1 million yuan ($5.56 million) in H1 versus net loss of 525.0 million yuan year ago.

CSSC Offshore & Marine Engineering Group to pay 2015 div on July 20

CSSC Offshore & Marine Engineering Group <600685.SS> Co Ltd: Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of July 19 .Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 20 and the dividend will be paid on July 20.

CSSC Offshore & Marine Engineering Group says Ou Guanquan resigned as chairman of company committee<0317.HK><600685.SS>

CSSC Offshore & Marine Engineering Group Co Ltd <600685.SS>: resignation of chairman of the supervisory committee <0317.HK> . resignation report from ou guanquan, the chairman of the of the company committee . ou shall resign from the committee as supervisor and chairman of the of the company committee .

CSSC OFFSHORE & MARINE ENGINEERING (GROUP) announces 2015 dividend payment

CSSC OFFSHORE & MARINE ENGINEERING (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED:To pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015.

CSSC OFFSHORE & MARINE ENGINEERING (GROUP) to transfer Guangzhou-based ship company

CSSC OFFSHORE & MARINE ENGINEERING (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED:To transfer 100 pct stake in a Guangzhou-based ship company to a Shanghai-based equity investment company at 319.3107 million yuan in total.