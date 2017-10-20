Edition:
India

Texwinca Holdings Ltd (0321.HK)

0321.HK on Hong Kong Stock

4.55HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.25 (-5.21%)
Prev Close
HK$4.80
Open
HK$4.55
Day's High
HK$4.58
Day's Low
HK$4.43
Volume
3,864,000
Avg. Vol
2,075,757
52-wk High
HK$5.73
52-wk Low
HK$4.16

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Texwinca Holdings expects ‍that it may record about 60 pct decrease in profit after tax for HY ​​
Friday, 20 Oct 2017 

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Texwinca Holdings Ltd <0321.HK>:Expected result due to one-off gain on disposal of a trademark of HK$152 million recorded in HY 2016 ​.‍Expected that group may record an approximately 60% decrease in profit after tax for six months ended 30 sept​.Expected result due to exchange losses recorded due to appreciation of rmb against hk dollar in hy ended 30 september 2017​.  Full Article

Texwinca says FY profit for the year HK$1.26 bln vs HK$772.5 mln<0321.HK>
Friday, 17 Jun 2016 

Texwinca Holdings Ltd <0321.HK>: Says FY profit for the year hk$1.26 billion versus hk$772.5 million . FY revenue hk$9.34 billion versus hk$9.32 billion . Proposed final dividend of hk16.0 cents per share . Retail environment in mainland China is expected to remain difficult for some time" .  Full Article

Texwinca Holdings expects to record increase in net profit for FY<0321.HK>
Tuesday, 17 May 2016 

Texwinca Holdings Ltd <0321.HK>: Hold-positive profit alert <0321.HK> . Expected that group may record a increase in net profit for the year ended 31 March 2016 . Expected increase in net profit primarily attributable to the gain on sales of various trademarks .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Texwinca Holdings Ltd News

BRIEF-Texwinca Holdings expects ‍that it may record about 60 pct decrease in profit after tax for HY ​​

* Expected result due to one-off gain on disposal of a trademark of HK$152 million recorded in HY 2016 ​

» More 0321.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials