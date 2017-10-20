Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Texwinca Holdings Ltd <0321.HK>:Expected result due to one-off gain on disposal of a trademark of HK$152 million recorded in HY 2016 ​.‍Expected that group may record an approximately 60% decrease in profit after tax for six months ended 30 sept​.Expected result due to exchange losses recorded due to appreciation of rmb against hk dollar in hy ended 30 september 2017​.

Texwinca Holdings Ltd <0321.HK>: Says FY profit for the year hk$1.26 billion versus hk$772.5 million . FY revenue hk$9.34 billion versus hk$9.32 billion . Proposed final dividend of hk16.0 cents per share . Retail environment in mainland China is expected to remain difficult for some time" .

Texwinca Holdings Ltd <0321.HK>: Hold-positive profit alert <0321.HK> . Expected that group may record a increase in net profit for the year ended 31 March 2016 . Expected increase in net profit primarily attributable to the gain on sales of various trademarks .