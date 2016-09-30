Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Tingyi Cayman Islands agrees to purchase shares in Tingyi-Asahi Beverages

Tingyi Cayman Islands Holding Corp <0322.HK> : Company has agreed to purchase from AI Beverage Holding 52,637 shares in Tingyi-Asahi Beverages representing approximately 5% in share capital of Tingyi-Asahi Beverages . Consideration for acquisition payable by company will be financed by group's internal resources . Ting hsin has agreed to purchase from AIB 52,637 shares in tab representing approximately 5% in share capital of TAB. .Consideration for purchase of shares in tab payable by company is us$165 million.

Tingyi Cayman Islands Holding posts HY net profit of US$69.7 million<0322.HK>

Tingyi Cayman Islands Holding Corp <0322.HK>: Interim results for the six months ended 30th June 2016 <0322.HK> . HY turnover US$4.19 billion versus US$4.87 billion . HY net profit US$ 69.7 million versus US$ 197.7 million . Board of directors does not recommend the payment of an interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . "In the second half of the year, there still exists relatively great pressure on economic development" .

Tingyi Cayman Islands Holding reports Q1 profit of $58 mln Vs $107 mln last year<0322.HK>

Tingyi Cayman Islands Holding Corp <0322.HK>: First quarterly results for the three months ended 31st March 2016 <0322.HK> . Does not recommend the payment of a quarterly dividend for the three months ended 31 March 2016 . Qtrly profit attributable to owners of the company $58 million versus $107 million . Q1 revenue $2.10 billion versus $2.32 billion . The group will continue to face significant challenges in the second quarter" . Packaged food business is currently facing challenges of the macro environment .

Tingyi Cayman Islands Holding issues FY 2015 profit warning

Tingyi Cayman Islands Holding Corp:Expects to record a decrease in its unaudited consolidated net profit by approximately 35% to 40% for the year ended 31 December 2015.Result mainly due to a decline in noodle sales due to the price increase.

Tingyi Cayman Islands Holding Corp says termination of joint-venture relationship in Calbee (Hangzhou)

Tingyi Cayman Islands Holding Corp:Parties has decided that the co will undertake and continue to operate the existing business of the joint venture.Master kong instant foods will acquire all equity interests of calbee (hangzhou) held by calbee and itochu corporation.Will promptly carry out reorganization and streamlining for a new start upon completion of the equity transfer".Says remains optimistic about the favorable development trend of China's snack food industry in the future.