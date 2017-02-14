Maanshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd (0323.HK)
3.91HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$0.02 (+0.51%)
HK$3.89
HK$3.92
HK$3.95
HK$3.84
12,902,000
35,192,908
HK$4.43
HK$1.73
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Maanshan Iron & Steel updates on appointment of Deputy General Managers
Maanshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd <600808.SS>: Approved appointment of Tian Jun, Zhang Wenyang as Deputy General Manager of Co .Provision of a financing guarantee of not more than EUR42 million to Mg-Valdunes S.A.S. Was approved. Full Article
Maanshan Iron & Steel to return to net profit in Jan-Sept
Maanshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd <600808.SS><0323.HK> :Says it expects to return to net profit of 757 million yuan ($113.52 million) in Jan-Sept versus net loss of 2.6 billion yuan year ago. Full Article
Maanshan Iron & Steel returns to profit in H1
Maanshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd <600808.SS><0323.HK> :Says H1 returns to profit 452.75 million yuan ($67.82 million). Full Article
Maanshan Iron and Steel issues 2016 1st tranche short-term financing notes of 2 bln yuan
Maanshan Iron and Steel <600808.SS>: Says it issued the 1st tranche of short-term financing notes for 2016 worth 2 billion yuan on Aug. 2 .Says the notes are each with par value of 100 yuan, a term of 365 days and an interest rate of 5.45 percent. Full Article
Maanshan Iron & Steel to return to profit in H1
Maanshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd <600808.SS><0323.HK> :Says it expects H1 to return to net profit of about 450 million yuan ($67.26 million) versus net loss of 1.2 billion yuan year ago. Full Article
Maanshan Iron & Steel announces no dividend payment for 2015
Maanshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd:To pay no dividend to shareholders for 2015. Full Article
Maanshan Iron & Steel issues 2015 net profit outlook below I/B/E/S estimates
Maanshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd:Sees net profit for 2015 to be a loss of 4,823,530,000 yuan, compared to net profit of 2014 (220,620,000 yuan).Comments that decreased sales of steel business is the main reason for the forecast.2015 reported net income of a loss of 1,453.56 million yuan – Thomson Reuters. Full Article
Hong Kong stocks hover at over 2-yr highs on China strength, reforms
