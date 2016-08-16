Edition:
Pax Global Technology Ltd (0327.HK)

0327.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.95HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.04 (-1.00%)
Prev Close
HK$3.99
Open
HK$4.00
Day's High
HK$4.02
Day's Low
HK$3.93
Volume
6,446,000
Avg. Vol
4,539,898
52-wk High
HK$5.77
52-wk Low
HK$3.93

Pax Global says CFO, Lee Chris Curl resigns<0327.HK>
Tuesday, 16 Aug 2016 

PAX Global Technology Ltd <0327.HK>: ...more resignation of chief financial officer and joint company secretary . Resignation of Lee will not affect the normal operation of the business of the company . Received a written resignation tendered by Lee Chris Curl the chief financial officer and joint company secretary of the company . Lee has no disagreement with the board and there is no matter relating to his resignation .  Full Article

Pax Global Technology HY net profit hk$310.6 million<0327.HK>
Tuesday, 9 Aug 2016 

PAX Global Technology Ltd <0327.HK>: HY revenue hk$1.33 billion, up 20.3% . Board has resolved to declare an interim dividend of hk$0.04 per ordinary share for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . HY net profit hk$310.6 million versus hk$ 309.0 million . Expects that shipment volume in the China market will maintain growth in the short run" . Anticipated that new acquiring policies will be implemented in the China market starting from the second half of 2016 . Expects that the group's overseas sales shall constitute 60-70% of overall revenue throughout the next three years" .  Full Article

BRIEF-Pax Global Technology posts HY profit attributable of HK$264.9 mln

* HY profit attributable to owners of the company HK$264.9 million versus HK$310.6 million

