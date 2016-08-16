PAX Global Technology Ltd <0327.HK>: ...more resignation of chief financial officer and joint company secretary . Resignation of Lee will not affect the normal operation of the business of the company . Received a written resignation tendered by Lee Chris Curl the chief financial officer and joint company secretary of the company . Lee has no disagreement with the board and there is no matter relating to his resignation .

PAX Global Technology Ltd <0327.HK>: HY revenue hk$1.33 billion, up 20.3% . Board has resolved to declare an interim dividend of hk$0.04 per ordinary share for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . HY net profit hk$310.6 million versus hk$ 309.0 million . Expects that shipment volume in the China market will maintain growth in the short run" . Anticipated that new acquiring policies will be implemented in the China market starting from the second half of 2016 . Expects that the group's overseas sales shall constitute 60-70% of overall revenue throughout the next three years" .