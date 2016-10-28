Esprit Holdings Ltd (0330.HK)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Esprit Holdings Ltd <0330.HK> : q1 ended 30 september 2016 group revenue recorded a decline of -11.8% in local currency .group is actively reducing its retail space. Full Article
Esprit Holdings Ltd <0330.HK>: Profit estimate <0330.HK> . Says company's management currently expects the group to record a break even in terms of net income for FY15/16 . Expected results due to result of group's underlying operations better than lbit of HK$736.8 million expected by market consensus . Staff reduction plans to reduce overhead costs triggered one -off restructuring costs estimated to be HK$380 million-HK$400 million in FY15/16 . Full Article
Fashion group Esprit profit jumps threefold; sees slight revenue dip
HONG KONG, Sept 20 Fashion group Esprit Holdings Ltd on Wednesday reported a more-than-threefold rise in full-year profit that came in slightly above the midpoint of the company's forecast as it trimmed operating costs.