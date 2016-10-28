Edition:
India

Esprit Holdings Ltd (0330.HK)

0330.HK on Hong Kong Stock

4.55HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.03 (+0.66%)
Prev Close
HK$4.52
Open
HK$4.54
Day's High
HK$4.64
Day's Low
HK$4.51
Volume
9,667,540
Avg. Vol
9,578,017
52-wk High
HK$7.62
52-wk Low
HK$3.81

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Esprit says Q1 group revenue recorded a decline of 11.8 pct in local currency
Friday, 28 Oct 2016 

Esprit Holdings Ltd <0330.HK> : q1 ended 30 september 2016 group revenue recorded a decline of -11.8% in local currency .group is actively reducing its retail space.  Full Article

Esprit Holdings issues profit estimate<0330.HK>
Monday, 18 Jul 2016 

Esprit Holdings Ltd <0330.HK>: Profit estimate <0330.HK> . Says company's management currently expects the group to record a break even in terms of net income for FY15/16 . Expected results due to result of group's underlying operations better than lbit of HK$736.8 million expected by market consensus . Staff reduction plans to reduce overhead costs triggered one -off restructuring costs estimated to be HK$380 million-HK$400 million in FY15/16 .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Esprit Holdings Ltd News

Fashion group Esprit profit jumps threefold; sees slight revenue dip

HONG KONG, Sept 20 Fashion group Esprit Holdings Ltd on Wednesday reported a more-than-threefold rise in full-year profit that came in slightly above the midpoint of the company's forecast as it trimmed operating costs.

» More 0330.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials