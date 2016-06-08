Yuan Heng Gas Holdings Ltd (0332.HK)
0332.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.67HKD
1:29pm IST
0.67HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
HK$0.01 (+1.52%)
HK$0.01 (+1.52%)
Prev Close
HK$0.66
HK$0.66
Open
HK$0.67
HK$0.67
Day's High
HK$0.67
HK$0.67
Day's Low
HK$0.66
HK$0.66
Volume
5,400,000
5,400,000
Avg. Vol
5,769,248
5,769,248
52-wk High
HK$0.80
HK$0.80
52-wk Low
HK$0.53
HK$0.53
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Yuanheng gas issues profit warning<0332.HK>
Yuan Heng Gas Holdings Ltd <0332.HK>: Yuanheng gas-profit warning <0332.HK> . Profit attributable to the owners of the company for the year ended 31 March 2016 is expected to decrease . Result due to the lower utilization of the group's lng processing plants due to unscheduled facilities maintenance . Full Article