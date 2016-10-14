Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 23 (Reuters) - China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings Ltd <0334.HK>:9-Mnth total sales volume 33.9 million units versus 55.8 million units‍​.9-Mnth total revenue RMB2.39 billion versus RMB2.58 billion.

Tcl Display Technology Holdings Ltd <0334.HK>: Tcl display technology holdings - qtrly revenue increased significantly by approximately 58.6% from same period last year to approximately rmb2.58 billion . During first three quarters of 2016, outlook of prc and global economies has remained vague .Management remains optimistic on future performance of group.

TCL Display Technology Holdings Ltd <0334.HK>: Do not recommend the payment of any dividend by the company for the six months ended 30 June . Says HY revenue RMB 1.45 billion, up 51.2% . HY profit attributable to owners of the parent RMB 4 million versus loss RMB 100 million . In the second half of 2016, the outlook of the prc and global economies is expected to remain vague . Says competition in the display module industry is expected to further intensify . Slow-down growth rate in the smart Mobile device products market is expected to continue" . Says "the market will see an increasing brand concentration." . To ensure a stable supply, branded manufacturers will gradually shift their orders to major accessories manufacturers" . Group forecasts a continuous improvement in the sales of laminated display module products . In the second half of 2016, it is expected that the display module industry will stay at the deep reshuffling stage" .

TCL Display Technology Holdings Ltd <0334.HK>: Profit alert <0334.HK> . Expected to record a net profit for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Expected turnaround from loss to profit for the six months ended 30 June 2016 is mainly due to absence of the one-off listing expenses .

TCL Display Technology Holdings Ltd <0334.HK>: Says company and Wuhan csot entered into the non-legally binding mou . Mou to set forth parties' understanding with regard to possible formation of jv to engage in production of ltps lcd module products . It is currently contemplated that the total investment amount of joint venture will be RMB900 million .

TCL Display Technology Holdings Ltd <0334.HK>: Placing of new shares under general mandate <0334.HK> . On 2 June 2016 ,placing agent and the company entered into the placing agreement . Maximum net proceeds from the placing of approximately hk$156.5 million . Approximately hk$150.0 million of proceeds is intended to be used to expand production scale of group's ltps lcd module products .