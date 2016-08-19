Huabao International Holdings Ltd <0336.HK>: Proposed spin-off and separate listing of the flavours and fragrances business by way of proposed a shares listing of the spin-off company on a stock exchange in the PRC <0336.HK> . Submitted proposal on proposed spin-off to the Hong Kong stock exchange of Hong Kong pursuant to practice note 15 of the listing rules . No final decision has been made by the board as to whether and when the proposed spin-off will proceed . There is also no assurance that the stock exchange will approve the proposed spin-off .