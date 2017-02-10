Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Greenland Hong Kong announces operating statistics for January

Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Ltd : Unaudited operating statistics for January 2017 .First month of 2017, contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB1.414 billion.

Greenland Hong Kong reports contracted sales of RMB13.99 bln for first nine months of 2016

Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Ltd <0337.HK> :For first nine months of 2016, contracted sales of company, its subsidiaries and its affiliated companies amounted to RMB13.99 billion.

Greenland Hong Kong announces operating statistics for Jan to July<0337.HK>

Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Ltd <0337.HK>: Unaudited operating statistics for January to July 2016 <0337.HK> . For first seven months of 2016, contracted sales of group RMB10.39 billion, up 36% yoy .

Greenland Hong Kong applies for listing of US$450 million 3.875% notes

Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Ltd <0337.HK>: Application has been made to stock exchange of Hong Kong for listing the US$450 million 3.875% notes due 2019 . Permission for the listing of, and dealing in the notes is expected to become effective on July 29, 2016 .

Greenland Hong Kong enters subscription agreement<0337.HK>

Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Ltd <0337.HK>: Entered into the subscription agreement with Credit Suisse, HSBC, China merchants securities (hk), haitong international and UBS . Deal in connection with the issue of 3.875% notes due 2019 in the aggregate principal amount of US$450 million . Says intends to apply the net proceeds from the proposed notes issue for refinancing certain of its existing indebtedness .

Greenland Hong Kong Holdings enters placement agreement in connection with proposed Securities Issue<0337.HK>

Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Ltd <0337.HK>: Voluntary announcement issue of unlisted US$120,000,000 5.625% senior perpetual capital securities under the US$2,000,000,000 medium term note programme <0337.HK> . Co, placing agent Credit Suisse securities and subscriber entered into placement agreement in connection with issue of hk$120 million .

Greenland Hong Kong's six months contracted sales amounted to about RMB9.16 bln<0337.HK>

Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Ltd <0337.HK>: Unaudited operating statistics for January to June 2016 <0337.HK> . For the first six months of 2016,contracted sales of group amounted to approximately RMB9.16 billion .

Greenland Hong Kong says unit enters contractor agreement<0337.HK>

Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Ltd <0337.HK>: Connected transaction engagement of main contractor <0337.HK> . Suzhou Lvjie, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, entered into the main contractor agreement . Main contractor agreement with contractor a, to appoint contractor A as the main contractor of the wujiang project. . Says wujiang contract sum is approximately RMB196.27 million .

Greenland Hong Kong updates on contracted sales amount for first five months of 2016<0337.HK>

Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Ltd <0337.HK>: Unaudited operating statistics for January to May 2016 <0337.HK> . For first five months of 2016, contracted sales of group amounted to approximately RMB7.03 billion .

Greenland Hong Kong says contracted sales about RMB5.64 bln for four months<0337.HK>

Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Ltd <0337.HK>: Unaudited operating statistics for January to April 2016 <0337.HK> . First four months of 2016, contracted sales of group amounted to approximately RMB5.64 billion .