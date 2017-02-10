Edition:
India

Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Ltd (0337.HK)

0337.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.17HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.02 (+0.63%)
Prev Close
HK$3.15
Open
HK$3.22
Day's High
HK$3.22
Day's Low
HK$3.12
Volume
6,520,000
Avg. Vol
5,775,631
52-wk High
HK$3.63
52-wk Low
HK$1.63

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Greenland Hong Kong announces operating statistics for January
Friday, 10 Feb 2017 

Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Ltd : Unaudited operating statistics for January 2017 .First month of 2017, contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB1.414 billion.  Full Article

Greenland Hong Kong reports contracted sales of RMB13.99 bln for first nine months of 2016
Tuesday, 11 Oct 2016 

Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Ltd <0337.HK> :For first nine months of 2016, contracted sales of company, its subsidiaries and its affiliated companies amounted to RMB13.99 billion.  Full Article

Greenland Hong Kong announces operating statistics for Jan to July<0337.HK>
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 

Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Ltd <0337.HK>: Unaudited operating statistics for January to July 2016 <0337.HK> . For first seven months of 2016, contracted sales of group RMB10.39 billion, up 36% yoy .  Full Article

Greenland Hong Kong applies for listing of US$450 million 3.875% notes
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Ltd <0337.HK>: Application has been made to stock exchange of Hong Kong for listing the US$450 million 3.875% notes due 2019 . Permission for the listing of, and dealing in the notes is expected to become effective on July 29, 2016 .  Full Article

Greenland Hong Kong enters subscription agreement<0337.HK>
Friday, 22 Jul 2016 

Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Ltd <0337.HK>: Entered into the subscription agreement with Credit Suisse, HSBC, China merchants securities (hk), haitong international and UBS . Deal in connection with the issue of 3.875% notes due 2019 in the aggregate principal amount of US$450 million . Says intends to apply the net proceeds from the proposed notes issue for refinancing certain of its existing indebtedness .  Full Article

Greenland Hong Kong Holdings enters placement agreement in connection with proposed Securities Issue<0337.HK>
Wednesday, 20 Jul 2016 

Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Ltd <0337.HK>: Voluntary announcement issue of unlisted US$120,000,000 5.625% senior perpetual capital securities under the US$2,000,000,000 medium term note programme <0337.HK> . Co, placing agent Credit Suisse securities and subscriber entered into placement agreement in connection with issue of hk$120 million .  Full Article

Greenland Hong Kong's six months contracted sales amounted to about RMB9.16 bln<0337.HK>
Friday, 8 Jul 2016 

Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Ltd <0337.HK>: Unaudited operating statistics for January to June 2016 <0337.HK> . For the first six months of 2016,contracted sales of group amounted to approximately RMB9.16 billion .  Full Article

Greenland Hong Kong says unit enters contractor agreement<0337.HK>
Wednesday, 22 Jun 2016 

Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Ltd <0337.HK>: Connected transaction engagement of main contractor <0337.HK> . Suzhou Lvjie, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, entered into the main contractor agreement . Main contractor agreement with contractor a, to appoint contractor A as the main contractor of the wujiang project. . Says wujiang contract sum is approximately RMB196.27 million .  Full Article

Greenland Hong Kong updates on contracted sales amount for first five months of 2016<0337.HK>
Monday, 13 Jun 2016 

Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Ltd <0337.HK>: Unaudited operating statistics for January to May 2016 <0337.HK> . For first five months of 2016, contracted sales of group amounted to approximately RMB7.03 billion .  Full Article

Greenland Hong Kong says contracted sales about RMB5.64 bln for four months<0337.HK>
Friday, 6 May 2016 

Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Ltd <0337.HK>: Unaudited operating statistics for January to April 2016 <0337.HK> . First four months of 2016, contracted sales of group amounted to approximately RMB5.64 billion .  Full Article

Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Ltd News

BRIEF-Greenland Hong Kong Holdings posts 9-month contracted sales of RMB22.27 bln

* ‍Contracted sales of company for first nine months of 2017 amounted to about RMB22,274 million, up 59 percent​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Earnings vs. Estimates

