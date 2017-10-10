Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd <600688.SS>::Qtrly diesel sales volume 2.4 million tons.Qtrly diesel production volume 2.9 million tons‍​.Qtrly gasoline production volume 2.4 million tons‍​.Qtrly gasoline sales volume 2.4 million tons.Qtrly jet fuel production volume 1.2 million tons‍​.Qtrly diesel sales revenue RMB11.32 billion.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd <600688.SS> :Says it sees 9-month net profit up 75-90 percent y/y from 2.2 billion yuan ($329.91 million) a year ago.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd <600688.SS><0338.HK> :Says H1 net profit up 78.9 percent y/y.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd <600688.SS>: Announcement on resignation of chairman of supervisory committee <0338.HK> . Kuang yuxiang requested to resign from his position as a supervisor and chairman of the supervisory committee .

Petroleo Brasilerio SA, or Petrobras, Chief Financial Officer Ivan Monteiro and Exploration and Production chief Solange Guedes spoke to reporters in Sao Paulo about the company's agreement to sell its 66 percent stake in the BM-S-8 offshore block, home to the giant Carcara field, to Norway's Statoil ASA . : Recent Petrobras asset sales an important sign company is moving forward with large plan to sell assets including BR Distribuidora fuels unit and onshore oil fields. . Petrobras says strategy and asset-sale plan is based on generating cash in the near term. . Petrobras CFO Monteiro says sale of Chile, Argentina, and Brazil offshore and petrochemical assets shows company is keeping its promises. . Petrobras exploration and production chief says sale of 66 percent stake in offshore Carcará field to Norway's Statoil will free up cash for investments that will have expected return sooner. . Petrobras says Carcara offshore oil stake sold to Statoil will only bring return to owners in next decade. . Petrobras says Carcara field sold to Statoil will require equipment that is very different than Petrobras' existing subsalt systems and will cost 25 percent to 30 percent more than its standard offshore systems..

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical <600688.SS> Co Ltd: Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of July 14 .Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 15 and the dividend will be paid on July 15.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical <600688.SS> Co Ltd: Sees net profit for the H1 2016 will increase by 70 percent to 90 percent, or to be 2.94 billion yuan to 3.29 billion yuan .Says the net profit of the same period in 2015 was 1.73 billion yuan.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd <600688.SS><0338.HK> :Says it expects H1 net profit to rise 70-90 percent y/y to 2.9-3.3 billion yuan ($433.69-$493.51 million).

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd:Says expects 2016 Q1 net profit of 1.04-1.2 billion yuan, to increase by 2000-2200 percent compared with 2015 Q1.Says 2015 Q1 net income was 52.2 million yuan.Comments that decreased procurement cost is the main reason for the forecast.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd:To pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015.