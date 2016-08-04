Cafe De Coral Holdings Ltd (0341.HK)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Cafe De Coral updates on acquisition of property<0341.HK>
Cafe De Coral Holdings Ltd <0341.HK>: H-discloseable transaction - acquisition of property <0341.HK> . Deal for to the acquisition at a consideration of hk$216.7 million . The purchaser, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the co, entered into the provisional S&P agreement with the vendor . Full Article
Cafe De Coral says FY profit attributable amounted to hk$518 mln, a 11.7% decline<0341.HK>
Cafe De Coral Holdings Ltd <0341.HK>: H-annual results announcement for the year ended 31 March 2016 <0341.HK> . Says a final dividend of hk63 cents per share . Says special dividend of hk35 cents per share . FY profit attributable to shareholders amounted to hk$518 million, a 11.7% decline . Says group's FY revenue for the year reached hk$7.57 billion, an increase of 2.9 percent . Full Article
Cafe De Coral says Sunny Lo will retire as CEO
Cafe De Coral Holdings Ltd:Sunny Lo will retire as chief executive officer and be re-designated from executive director to non-executive director.Peter Lo will be appointed as the chief executive officer Ian Lo will be re-designated from non-executive director to executive director. Full Article
Cafe De Coral Holdings Ltd - McDonald's Corp, KFC, Subway, Tsui Wah named by Hong Kong Consumer Council in push to stop sourcing meat with antibiotics - South China Morning Post
Cafe De Coral Holdings Ltd:McDonald’s and Cafe de Coral are among 9 restaurant groups targeted by the city’s consumer watchdog in its latest campaign to tackle a major public health risk caused by the use of meat from animals fed by growth-promoting antibiotics - South China Morning Post.In a statement published on the Consumer Council’s website, the watchdog said it had written to nine restaurant chains to inquire about their policies on the use of such meat - South China Morning Post.It further urged the companies to set a timetable to stop sourcing meat and poultry from animals that were routinely fattened by the supplements. The request came in an effort to halt the spread of deadly, antibiotic-resistant bacteria posing serious health hazards - South China Morning Post.The full list of chains targeted are: McDonald’s, KFC, Subway, Yoshinoya, Cafe de Coral, Fairwood, Maxim’s, Tai Hing and Tsui Wah. - South China Morning Post.The watchdog suggested the firms publicise details of their antibiotic-free production policy and that implementation be audited by an independent third party - South China Morning Post.Council chief executive Gilly Wong Fung-han said the watchdog would give the restaurants some time to implement changes - South China Morning Post. Full Article
Cafe De Coral Holdings Ltd declares interim dividend
Cafe De Coral Holdings Ltd:Declares payment of interim dividend of HK$0.18 per share (2014: HK$0.17) in respect of six months ended Sept. 30, 2015 payable on Dec. 28, 2015 to shareholders whose names appear on register of members of the company on Dec. 16, 2015. Full Article