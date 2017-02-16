Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Universal Robina Corp : Co and Hong Kong’S Vitasoy Group have established a joint venture .Joint venture will explore potential of plant-based sustainable beverages in Philippines.

Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd <0345.HK>: Termination of continuing connected transaction <0345.HK> . Company and Ldd Australia mutually agreed and entered into a termination agreement to terminate distribution agreement . Refers to announcement of Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd that Ld&D Australia Pty. Ltd enters distribution agreement with co .

Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd <0345.HK>: Says the group's revenue in fy2015/2016 was hk$5.55 billion, up 10% . FY profit attributable to equity shareholders of the company was hk$531 million, increased by 43% . Says final dividend proposed after the end of the reporting period of hk26.5 cents per ordinary share .