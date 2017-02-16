Edition:
India

Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd (0345.HK)

0345.HK on Hong Kong Stock

17.80HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.08 (-0.45%)
Prev Close
HK$17.88
Open
HK$17.88
Day's High
HK$18.06
Day's Low
HK$17.74
Volume
228,000
Avg. Vol
706,906
52-wk High
HK$18.32
52-wk Low
HK$14.76

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Universal Robina Co says established a joint venture with Vitasoy Group
Thursday, 16 Feb 2017 

Universal Robina Corp : Co and Hong Kong’S Vitasoy Group have established a joint venture .Joint venture will explore potential of plant-based sustainable beverages in Philippines.  Full Article

Vitasoy International Holdings enters termination agreement with Ldd Australia<0345.HK>
Friday, 2 Sep 2016 

Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd <0345.HK>: Termination of continuing connected transaction <0345.HK> . Company and Ldd Australia mutually agreed and entered into a termination agreement to terminate distribution agreement . Refers to announcement of Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd that Ld&D Australia Pty. Ltd enters distribution agreement with co .  Full Article

Vitasoy International FY net profit of HK$531 mln, up 43 pct<0345.HK>
Thursday, 23 Jun 2016 

Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd <0345.HK>: Says the group's revenue in fy2015/2016 was hk$5.55 billion, up 10% . FY profit attributable to equity shareholders of the company was hk$531 million, increased by 43% . Says final dividend proposed after the end of the reporting period of hk26.5 cents per ordinary share .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd News

BRIEF-Vitasoy International appoints Eugene Lye as executive director

* Eugene Lye will be appointed as an executive director Source text (http://bit.ly/2xZcePz) Further company coverage:

» More 0345.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials