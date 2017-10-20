Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Angang Steel Co enters contract with Angang Energy Conservation for performance contracting​

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Angang Steel Co Ltd <000898.SZ>::Co & Angang Energy Conservation entered into contract regarding energy performance contracting​ for RMB50.9 million.

Angang Steel Co says ‍SASAC approved controlling shareholder's plan to issue corporate bonds

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Angang Steel Co Ltd <000898.SZ>::‍SASAC approved in principle plan of Anshan Iron & Steel to issue not more than RMB4 billion of exchangeable corporate bonds.Exchangeable corporate bonds to be issued by using certain A shares of co as underlying objects for exchange​.

Angang Steel sees Q3, 9-month net profits up strongly from year ago

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Angang Steel Co Ltd <000898.SZ>0347.HK:Says it expects 9-month net profit to rise to 3.3 billion yuan ($501.09 million) from 977 million yuan year ago.Says it expects q3 net profit to rise to 1.5 billion yuan from 677 million yuan year ago.

Angang Steel expects to return to net profit in Jan-Sept

Angang Steel Co Ltd <000898.SZ><0347.HK> :Says it expects to return to net profit of 977 million yuan ($146.51 million) in Jan-Sept versus net loss of 888 million yuan year ago.

Angang Steel clarifies on press article regarding possible merger of Angang and Benxi Steel

Angang Steel Co Ltd <000898.SZ>: Noted a press article which appeared in shanghai securities news on 20 september 2016 . Company has no knowledge of possible merger as stated in article .Article in relation to possible merger of Angang and Benxi Steel Group.

Angang Steel's H1 net profit down 93.55 pct

Angang Steel Co Ltd <000898.SZ><0347.HK> :Says H1 net profit down 93.55 percent y/y.

Angang Steel enters energy management contracts<000898.SZ>

Angang Steel Co Ltd <000898.SZ>: Company and Angang Energy conservation entered into the energy management contracts . Contracts in relation to the implementation of energy conservation projects through contract energy management. . Says consideration will be funded by internal resources of the group . Estimated total construction cost to be incurred by Angang Energy conservation is approximately RMB213.7 million . Angang steel co- co shall acquire facilities at an amount equivalent to Angang Energy conservation's actual total investment amount which is estimated to be RMB348.4 million .

Angang Steel sees H1 net profit to rise strongly, helped by cost cuts

Angang Steel Co Ltd <000898.SZ><0347.HK> :Says it expects H1 net profit to rise to about 300 million yuan ($44.88 million) from 155 million yuan year ago.

Angang Steel appoints Yao Lin as chairman

Angang Steel Company Limited <000898.SZ> :Says it appoints Yao Lin as chairman of the company.

Angang Steel issues Q1 2016 net profit outlook

Angang Steel Co Ltd:Sees net profit outlook for Q1 of 2016 to be a loss of about 6.15 mln yuan.Says the net profit of Q1 of 2015 was 0.19 mln yuan.Comments that decreased benefit space affected by original fuel price and steel price is the main reason for the forecast.