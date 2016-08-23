Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Chinasoft International says HY revenue RMB 2.88 billion, up 20.8 pct<0354.HK>

ChinaSoft International Ltd <0354.HK>: Interim results report for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <0354.HK> . Directors do not recommend the payment of an interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . For the first half of 2016, the group's profit was RMB218.619 million, representing a yoy growth of 52.8% . Says HY revenue RMB 2.88 billion, up 20.8% .

ChinaSoft updates on asset purchase and share issue agreement with But'One Information Corp XiAn<0354.HK><600455.SS>

ChinaSoft International Ltd <0354.HK>: Deal for at the preliminary consideration of RMB6.33 billion . Says csi China, an unit of the company, entered into the asset purchase and share issue agreement with but'one . Consideration will be satisfied by but'one by issue of consideration shares at an issue price per consideration share of RMB39.07 . Csi China has agreed to sell and but'one has agreed to acquire the target entities .

ButOne Information plans acquisitions for about 6.3 bln yuan via share issue

ButOne Information Corp XiAn <600455.SS> :Says it plans to acquire two technology firms for about 6.3 billion yuan ($949.80 million) via share issue.