Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Chinasoft International says HY revenue RMB 2.88 billion, up 20.8 pct<0354.HK>
ChinaSoft International Ltd <0354.HK>: Interim results report for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <0354.HK> . Directors do not recommend the payment of an interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . For the first half of 2016, the group's profit was RMB218.619 million, representing a yoy growth of 52.8% . Says HY revenue RMB 2.88 billion, up 20.8% . Full Article
ChinaSoft updates on asset purchase and share issue agreement with But'One Information Corp XiAn<0354.HK><600455.SS>
ChinaSoft International Ltd <0354.HK>: Deal for at the preliminary consideration of RMB6.33 billion . Says csi China, an unit of the company, entered into the asset purchase and share issue agreement with but'one . Consideration will be satisfied by but'one by issue of consideration shares at an issue price per consideration share of RMB39.07 . Csi China has agreed to sell and but'one has agreed to acquire the target entities . Full Article
ButOne Information plans acquisitions for about 6.3 bln yuan via share issue
ButOne Information Corp XiAn <600455.SS> :Says it plans to acquire two technology firms for about 6.3 billion yuan ($949.80 million) via share issue. Full Article
BRIEF-Chinasoft International announces resignation of CFO
* Frank Waung, chief financial officer of company, has resigned as chief financial officer