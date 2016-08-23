Edition:
Chinasoft International Ltd (0354.HK)

0354.HK on Hong Kong Stock

4.57HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.05 (+1.11%)
Prev Close
HK$4.52
Open
HK$4.51
Day's High
HK$4.65
Day's Low
HK$4.45
Volume
14,996,334
Avg. Vol
14,539,485
52-wk High
HK$4.81
52-wk Low
HK$3.49

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Chinasoft International says HY revenue RMB 2.88 billion, up 20.8 pct<0354.HK>
Tuesday, 23 Aug 2016 

ChinaSoft International Ltd <0354.HK>: Interim results report for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <0354.HK> . Directors do not recommend the payment of an interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . For the first half of 2016, the group's profit was RMB218.619 million, representing a yoy growth of 52.8% . Says HY revenue RMB 2.88 billion, up 20.8% .  Full Article

ChinaSoft updates on asset purchase and share issue agreement with But'One Information Corp XiAn<0354.HK><600455.SS>
Tuesday, 2 Aug 2016 

ChinaSoft International Ltd <0354.HK>: Deal for at the preliminary consideration of RMB6.33 billion . Says csi China, an unit of the company, entered into the asset purchase and share issue agreement with but'one . Consideration will be satisfied by but'one by issue of consideration shares at an issue price per consideration share of RMB39.07 . Csi China has agreed to sell and but'one has agreed to acquire the target entities .  Full Article

ButOne Information plans acquisitions for about 6.3 bln yuan via share issue
Tuesday, 2 Aug 2016 

ButOne Information Corp XiAn <600455.SS> :Says it plans to acquire two technology firms for about 6.3 billion yuan ($949.80 million) via share issue.  Full Article

Chinasoft International Ltd News

BRIEF-Chinasoft International announces resignation of CFO

* Frank Waung, chief financial officer of company, has resigned as chief financial officer

Earnings vs. Estimates

