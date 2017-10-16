Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd <600362.SS>0358.HK:Says it expects 9-month net profit to rise 50-70 percent y/y from 988.3 million yuan ($149.98 million) year ago.

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd <600362.SS>:CSRC decided to terminate review for application for administrative permission in relation to A share issue and H share issue.

Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd <600362.SS> : On 13 feb, co and Shenzhen Finance Leasing Company have entered into finance lease framework agreement .Pursuant to deal shenzhen finance leasing group shall provide finance lease services to group.

Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd <0358.HK><600362.SS> :Says 9-month net profit down 19.6 percent y/y.

Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd <600362.SS>: 2016 interim results announcement <0358.HK> . HY profit for the period attributable to owners of the company RMB643 million, down 37.85% . Says no dividends were paid or proposed during the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Says HY revenue RMB 89.97 billion versus RMB 75.28 billion . Says "company will continue to tighten the cost control" .

Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd <600362.SS><0358.HK> :Says H1 net profit down 47.2 percent y/y at 473.4 million yuan ($71.27 million).

Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd <600362.SS>: ...more adjustment to the issue price of shares pursuant to the share issuance after implementation of the 2015 profit distribution plan of the company <0358.HK> . Says issue price of h shares pursuant to the h share issue shall be adjusted from hk$8.26 per h share to hk$8.14 per h share . Base issue price of a shares is adjusted from RMB11.73 per a share to RMB11.63 per a share . Maximum number of a shares to be issued pursuant to a share issue is adjusted from not more than 298.4 million a shares to not more than 300.9 million a shares . Base issue price of the new a shares will be adjusted accordingly if there is any ex-right or ex-dividend arrangement such as equity distribution . Maximum number of h shares to be issued shall be adjusted from not more than 502.4 million h shares to not more than 509.8 million h shares .

Jiangxi Copper Co., Ltd. <600362.SS>: Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.1 yuan per share (before tax) for 2015 to shareholders of A shares of record on Aug. 11 .Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on Aug. 12 and the dividend will be paid on Aug. 12.

Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd:To pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015.

Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd:Says to issue up to 298,380,221 A shares and 527,318,932 H shares of its common stock through private placement, at 11.73 yuan per share and HK$7.87 per share respectively.Says to raise up to 3,500 million yuan in total.