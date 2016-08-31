Shanghai Industrial Holdings Ltd <0363.HK>: Announcement of 2016 interim results <0363.HK> . HY group's total revenue amounted to hk$9.23 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 29.3% . Board of directors has proposed to pay an interim dividend of hk36 cents . HY profit for the period attributable hk$1.51 billion versus hk$1.31 billion . In the second half of 2016, the group's principal businesses are still expected to face considerable challenges . The real estate sector is still expected to face enormous pressure in achieving sales targets for the second half of the year " . For toll roads, opening up and extension of other new expressways is expected to affect growth of traffic flow" . Proposed special dividend of hk10 cents to commemorate the twentieth anniversary of the company's listing .