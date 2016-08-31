Shanghai Industrial Holdings Ltd (0363.HK)
Shanghai Industrial Holdings HY net profit HK$1.51 bln vs HK$1.31 bln<0363.HK>
Shanghai Industrial Holdings Ltd <0363.HK>: Announcement of 2016 interim results <0363.HK> . HY group's total revenue amounted to hk$9.23 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 29.3% . Board of directors has proposed to pay an interim dividend of hk36 cents . HY profit for the period attributable hk$1.51 billion versus hk$1.31 billion . In the second half of 2016, the group's principal businesses are still expected to face considerable challenges . The real estate sector is still expected to face enormous pressure in achieving sales targets for the second half of the year " . For toll roads, opening up and extension of other new expressways is expected to affect growth of traffic flow" . Proposed special dividend of hk10 cents to commemorate the twentieth anniversary of the company's listing . Full Article
Shanghai Industrial announces resignation of Zhou Jie as CEO<0363.HK>
Shanghai Industrial Holdings Ltd <0363.HK>: Resignation of zhou jie as executive director, vice chairman and chief executive officer . Announces re-designation of zhou June as executive director, vice chairman and chief executive officer of the company . Full Article
BRIEF-Shanghai Industrial Holdings updates on share transfer contract
* Hu-Ning Expressway (as purchaser) entered into share transfer contract with Shanghai Galaxy