Chuang's Consortium International Ltd (0367.HK)

0367.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.73HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.01 (-0.57%)
Prev Close
HK$1.74
Open
HK$1.74
Day's High
HK$1.74
Day's Low
HK$1.72
Volume
544,708
Avg. Vol
964,373
52-wk High
HK$2.00
52-wk Low
HK$1.43

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Chuang's Consortium International says unit entered into SP agreement<0367.HK>
Wednesday, 15 Jun 2016 

Chuang's Consortium International Ltd <0367.HK>: Made an applicationfor the resumption of trading in shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 16 June 2016 . Says disposal consideration shall be an amount equal to hk$2.10 billion . Vendor , purchaser, company and the purchaser's guarantor entered into the Sp agreement . Purchaser has conditionally agreed to acquire, sale shares, representing entire issued share capital of target company .  Full Article

Chuang's Consortium provide updates on news article reporting disposal of property<0367.HK>
Monday, 6 Jun 2016 

Chuang's Consortium International Ltd <0367.HK>: Is in discussion with an independent third party for a possible disposal of the property holding company . Noted certain articles reporting that group has disposed property located at no. 15 gough hill road, the peak . No definitive agreement in respect of possible transaction has been entered . Chuangs intl-announcement - inside information <0367.HK> .  Full Article

Chuang's Consortium International Ltd News

BRIEF-Chuang's Consortium International appoints Albert Chuang as vice chairman

* Albert Chuang has been appointed as vice chairman of company​

