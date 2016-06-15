Chuang's Consortium International Ltd <0367.HK>: Made an applicationfor the resumption of trading in shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 16 June 2016 . Says disposal consideration shall be an amount equal to hk$2.10 billion . Vendor , purchaser, company and the purchaser's guarantor entered into the Sp agreement . Purchaser has conditionally agreed to acquire, sale shares, representing entire issued share capital of target company .

Chuang's Consortium International Ltd <0367.HK>: Is in discussion with an independent third party for a possible disposal of the property holding company . Noted certain articles reporting that group has disposed property located at no. 15 gough hill road, the peak . No definitive agreement in respect of possible transaction has been entered . Chuangs intl-announcement - inside information <0367.HK> .