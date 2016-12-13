Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sinotrans Shipping says Hai Kuo companies signed deal with JV companies

Sinotrans Shipping Ltd <0368.HK>: At end of charter period, JV companies shall be obliged to buy back vessels at us$144 million for each vessel . On 12 Dec 2016, each of JV cos assigned their respective rights and interests under shipbuilding contracts to relevant Hai Kuo Cos . On Dec 12, each of Hai Kuo companies entered into bareboat charters with each of JV companies to charter five vessels . Each of Hai Kuo cos entered into Bareboat charters with JV companies to charter five vessels to JV cos for 144 months .Charterhire fee includes deposit of US$47.6 million for each vessel & charterhire of about US$328.5 million based on indicative daily rate.

Sinotrans Shipping says HY revenues US$385.8 million versus US$485.1 million<0368.HK>

Sinotrans Shipping Ltd <0368.HK>: Says HY revenues US$385.8 million versus US$485.1 million . HY loss attributable to owners of the company US$40.2 million versus loss US$18.3 million . Says board of directors has resolved not to declare an interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Anticipated that the market will recover slowly in the future . Says "it is expected that the market is likely to improve" . Shipping volume in intra-Asia area is relatively stable" . "Competition landscape and freight rates of container liners will remain steady" .

Sinotrans Shipping issues FY profit warning

Sinotrans Shipping Ltd:Net profit for twelve months ended 31 dec 2015 is expected to record a substantial decrease.Loss is mainly attributable to continual slowdown of growth in international trade and dry bulk seaborne volume.