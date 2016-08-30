Edition:
Beijing Enterprises Water Group Ltd (0371.HK)

0371.HK on Hong Kong Stock

6.65HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.19 (+2.94%)
Prev Close
HK$6.46
Open
HK$6.43
Day's High
HK$6.69
Day's Low
HK$6.43
Volume
32,698,275
Avg. Vol
18,385,829
52-wk High
HK$6.74
52-wk Low
HK$4.91

Beijing Enterprises Water says HY revenue of hk$7.85 bln, representing an increase of 36%<0371.HK>
Tuesday, 30 Aug 2016 

Beijing Enterprises Water Group Ltd <0371.HK>: Interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <0371.HK> . HY profit attributable to shareholders of hk$1.57 billion, representing an increase of 36% . HY revenue of hk$7.85 billion, representing an increase of 36% . Interim cash distribution of hk5.9 cents per share is declared for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . It is expected investments in environmental sector and water treatment sector will grow exponentially .  Full Article

Beijing Enterprises Water Group enters into termination agreement with BEHL<0371.HK>
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 

Beijing Enterprises Water Group Ltd <0371.HK>: ...more termination of share transaction and connected transaction relating to acquisition of entire interest in gswg involving issue of consideration shares under specific mandate <0371.HK> . Says company entered into a termination agreement with behl . Co and behl have unconditionally and irrevocably agreed that sale and purchase agreement shall be fully terminated . Termination will not have any material adverse impact on the financial position of group . After careful consideration of all circumstances such as volatility of capital market,co and behl decided not to proceed with acquisition .  Full Article

