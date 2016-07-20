Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Reorient Group says Yu Feng increased his investment in YFHL<0376.HK>

Reorient Group Ltd <0376.HK>: Yu Feng chairman and non-executive director, has increased his investment in YFHL .

Reorient Group issues profit warning<0376.HK>

Reorient Group Ltd <0376.HK>: Group-profit warning <0376.HK> . For the six months ended 30 June 2016 group is expected to record consolidated net loss attributable to equity shareholders of company . The fair values of financial assets held by group are lower than their values as at 31 December 2015, which resulted in a loss . Net loss attributable to equity shareholders of company for 2016 interim of amount in excess of hk$220 million .

Reorient Group Ltd issues FY 2015 loss outlook

Reorient Group Ltd:Expected to record an annual consolidated net loss attributable to equity shareholders of the company for the year.Expected net loss due to disposal of Kuangchi Science Ltd shares which resulted in a net loss of about hk$472 million.

Reorient Group Ltd updates on disposal of shares

Reorient Group Ltd:Says Unit Reorient global ltd and purchaser, an independent third party of co and directors, entered into share sale and purchase agreement.Purchase price payable by the purchaser to the company is HK$443.7 million.Says disposal would result in a net realized gain of approximately HK$429 million.